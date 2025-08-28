Hyderabad to Get Its Own Beach: Inside Telangana’s ₹225 Cr Mega Project

Hyderabad is a city that blends the charm of the Old City with the modern vibrancy of its IT hub. Soon, if plans materialize, it will also be known for an artificial beach. According to reports, the Telangana government has announced plans to develop a massive artificial beach near Kotwal Guda on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Spread across 35 acres, the project will feature a man-made lake with beach-like surroundings. Estimated at Rs 225 crore, it will be executed under a PPP (public-private partnership) model, with work expected to begin this December.

Plans include setting up star hotels and floating villas for luxury stays. Adventure sports like bungee jumping, skating, sailing and even winter sports are on the cards, along with family attractions such as parks, playgrounds, cycling tracks and jogging zones.

Leisure options like food courts, theatres, decorative fountains and a wave pool are also part of the design.

The aim is not just to build a beach, but to create a full-scale entertainment and adventure hub where families can spend entire weekends without leaving the city.

TSTDC Chairman Patel Ramesh Reddy told the media that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) was complete and groundwork would start soon. He added that international firms have shown interest in investing beyond the initial Rs 225 crore.

Once complete, Hyderabadis will no longer need to travel to Andhra Pradesh for a quick beach getaway.

What Are Artificial Beaches?

Artificial beaches (or man-made beaches) are developed in places where a natural shoreline does not exist or requires enhancement, such as landlocked resorts, lakesides, riverbanks or urban waterfronts.



Examples of Artificial Beaches

• Paris Plages (France): Sand is trucked in each summer to turn the Seine riverbanks into a temporary beach.

• Sentosa Island (Singapore): Features imported sand and man-made lagoons.

• The Palm Jumeirah (Dubai): Entire coastlines built with dredged sand from the seabed.