GATE 2026 Registration Begins: Apply Online at gate2026.iitg.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has officially opened the registration window for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026. Eligible candidates can now apply through the official portal — gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

GATE 2026 Exam Dates

The national-level entrance test will be conducted on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026 in two shifts per day:

Forenoon: 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Afternoon: 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

Registration Deadlines

Without late fee: Till September 28, 2025

With late fee (₹500 extra): Till October 9, 2025

Application Process: Step-by-Step

Visit gate2026.iitg.ac.in

Click on ‘GATE 2026 Registration’

Complete registration to generate login credentials

Log in and fill the application form

Upload required documents

Pay the fee as per category

Review details and submit

Application Fee (Category-wise)

Female/SC/ST/PwD: ₹1,000 (regular), ₹1,500 (late)

All other candidates (including foreign nationals): ₹2,000 (regular), ₹2,500 (late)

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must hold or be in the final year of:

Bachelor’s degree in Engineering/Technology/Pharmacy

Master’s degree in Science/Arts/Mathematics/Statistics/Computer Applications

Professional degrees such as Architecture, Medicine, Pharmacy, Veterinary Science

Integrated and dual degree programmes (ME/MTech, MSc, BS-MS, etc.)

Professional society exams equivalent to BE/BTech/BArch

What’s New in GATE 2026?

New paper introduced: Energy Science (XE-1) under Engineering Sciences (XE)

Total papers: 30

Exam mode: Computer-Based Test (CBT) with MCQ, MSQ, and NAT questions

Marking scheme:

100 marks total (15 for General Aptitude, 13 for Engineering Mathematics in relevant papers)

Negative marking for MCQs only

Study Material & Brochure

Sample paper for the new Energy Science (XE-1) is available online

Previous year question papers (2007–2025) can be downloaded from the portal

The GATE 2026 Information Brochure with syllabus, marking scheme, and exam centre details is live on the website

Two-Paper Option

Candidates can also choose from approved two-paper combinations, with IIT Guwahati likely to add more depending on feasibility.