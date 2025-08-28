GATE 2026 Registration Begins: Apply Online at gate2026.iitg.ac.in
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has officially opened the registration window for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026. Eligible candidates can now apply through the official portal — gate2026.iitg.ac.in.
GATE 2026 Exam Dates
The national-level entrance test will be conducted on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026 in two shifts per day:
- Forenoon: 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM
- Afternoon: 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM
Registration Deadlines
- Without late fee: Till September 28, 2025
- With late fee (₹500 extra): Till October 9, 2025
Application Process: Step-by-Step
- Visit gate2026.iitg.ac.in
- Click on ‘GATE 2026 Registration’
- Complete registration to generate login credentials
- Log in and fill the application form
- Upload required documents
- Pay the fee as per category
- Review details and submit
Application Fee (Category-wise)
- Female/SC/ST/PwD: ₹1,000 (regular), ₹1,500 (late)
- All other candidates (including foreign nationals): ₹2,000 (regular), ₹2,500 (late)
Eligibility Criteria
Applicants must hold or be in the final year of:
- Bachelor’s degree in Engineering/Technology/Pharmacy
- Master’s degree in Science/Arts/Mathematics/Statistics/Computer Applications
- Professional degrees such as Architecture, Medicine, Pharmacy, Veterinary Science
- Integrated and dual degree programmes (ME/MTech, MSc, BS-MS, etc.)
- Professional society exams equivalent to BE/BTech/BArch
What’s New in GATE 2026?
- New paper introduced: Energy Science (XE-1) under Engineering Sciences (XE)
- Total papers: 30
- Exam mode: Computer-Based Test (CBT) with MCQ, MSQ, and NAT questions
Marking scheme:
- 100 marks total (15 for General Aptitude, 13 for Engineering Mathematics in relevant papers)
- Negative marking for MCQs only
Study Material & Brochure
- Sample paper for the new Energy Science (XE-1) is available online
- Previous year question papers (2007–2025) can be downloaded from the portal
- The GATE 2026 Information Brochure with syllabus, marking scheme, and exam centre details is live on the website
Two-Paper Option
Candidates can also choose from approved two-paper combinations, with IIT Guwahati likely to add more depending on feasibility.