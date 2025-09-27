Hyderabad Flood Alert: Musi River in Full Fury, MGBS Submerged

Torrential rains in Hyderabad have caused the River Musi to swell dangerously, triggering a major flood situation at the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS).

The flooding began on Friday evening (September 26) around 8 p.m., forcing authorities to immediately evacuate passengers and suspend operations at the city’s largest bus terminal. By Saturday morning (September 27), all buses were diverted to alternate stations to ensure passenger safety.

Services arriving from Khammam, Nalgonda, and Miryalguda were halted at Dilsukhnagar, while buses from Kurnool and Mahabubnagar were redirected to Aramgarh. Vehicles coming from Adilabad, Karimnagar, and Nizamabad were allowed only up to Jubilee Bus Station (JBS). Pick-up and drop-off points for outgoing services were also changed to accommodate the diversions.

The deluge was driven by relentless downpours across Vikarabad and Rangareddy districts, which pushed massive inflows into the Musi River, with outflows expected to cross 30,000 to 35,000 cusecs. Rising waters submerged the Chaderghat bridge and the newly-constructed Moosarambagh bridge, bringing traffic to a grinding halt in major corridors such as Dilsukhnagar and Amberpet.

As reports emerged claiming damage to Moosarambagh bridge, GHMC clarified that the centring material placed between two pillars was washed away. The piers and completed structures of the bridge are safe and intact, the civic body maintained.

As Purana Pul was also under water, reportedly causing submergence of the Shiva temple in the area.

In response, gates of the twin reservoirs in Hyderabad – Osman Sagar and Himayatsagar – were lifted to manage the unprecedented inflow.

Meanwhile, GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan, along with engineering and other departmental officials, inspected the new bridge under construction on Musi river near Moosarambagh.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy convened an emergency review late Friday night, directing the police, GHMC, and Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Authority (HYDRAA) to expedite rescue and evacuation efforts.

Residents of low-lying areas along the Musi were moved to rehabilitation centres as a precaution, while authorities continue to monitor the situation amid fears of further rainfall.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), GHMC revealed that over 1,000 people have been shifted to relief centres, which are equipped with arrangements for food, drinking water, medical aid, and blankets.