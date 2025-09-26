OG Faces Another Setback: Telangana HC Refuses Ticket Price Hike

Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG has suffered another setback, as the Telangana High Court has refused to alter its decision blocking a hike in ticket prices.

On September 24, a day before the film’s release, the High Court pulled up the State government for permitting increased rates for both benefit and regular shows.

A bench led by Justice Shravan Kumar questioned the rationale behind the hike, asking who the so-called “benefit shows” were meant to benefit—the public or the exhibitors. The court observed that steep ticket prices would place an undue burden on ordinary moviegoers.

In this context, the court suspended a State government memo that had allowed the hike from September 25 to October 4. Challenging the suspension, OG producer DVV Danayya filed a fresh petition. However, the court clarified that there would be no change to its earlier order halting the price increase.

Ahead of the release on September 25 (Thursday), the Telangana Principal Secretary (Home) had issued a memo approving special benefit show prices of ₹800, along with a ₹100 hike for single screens and ₹150 for multiplexes for regular shows, valid until October 4.

While the State cited “industry demand” to justify the move, the court questioned whether public interest was being ignored.

Hearing the petition on September 24, the court posted the case for further hearing on October 9. With its latest clarification, ticket prices for They Call Him OG will remain unchanged despite the producer’s appeal.