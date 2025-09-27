Hyderabad Gets New Police Commissioner: Who is VS Sajjanar?

The Telangana government has announced a significant bureaucratic reshuffle, ordering the transfer of 23 IPS officers and six IAS officers. Among the key changes is the appointment of TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar as the Hyderabad Police Commissioner. Sajjanar will succeed CV Anand, who has been moved to the post of Special Chief Secretary in the Home Department.

A 1996-batch IPS officer from the Andhra Pradesh cadre, Sajjanar was allocated to the Telangana cadre after the State’s bifurcation. He began his career as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) at Jangaon in Warangal district and later served in Pulivendula, YSR Kadapa district. Over the years, he has held several key roles, including Superintendent of Police (SP) in the CID’s Economic Offences Wing, SP of OCTOPUS (Organisation for Countering Terrorist Operations), and Commandant of the 6th Battalion APSP at Mangalagiri.

Sajjanar later rose to Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and Inspector General (IG) of Police, serving in the Intelligence Department until March 2018. He then took charge as Cyberabad Police Commissioner from March 2018 to August 2021 before becoming Managing Director of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) in September 2021.

Known for his strong social media presence, with over 1.7 lakh followers on X (formerly Twitter), he has led several awareness campaigns, including the #SayNoToBettingApps initiative.

The government has also replaced Rajanna Sircilla Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha with Haritha. Jha, who has faced multiple controversies and High Court censure for violating court orders, has now been appointed Special Chief Secretary.