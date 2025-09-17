Hyderabad Digital Arrest: Retired Doctor Loses ₹6.6 Lakh, Dies After 70-Hour Ordeal

Even as authorities continue to spread awareness about the growing menace of “digital arrest” scams, a shocking case from Hyderabad has underlined their deadly consequences. A 76-year-old retired government doctor not only fell victim to cyber fraudsters but also tragically lost her life in the ordeal.

According to reports, the woman was subjected to a 70-hour-long digital arrest after being targeted on September 6. Fraudsters posing as police and enforcement officials falsely accused her of involvement in a human trafficking case. They backed their claims with forged documents bearing the logos of the Supreme Court, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Under sustained pressure and fear, the victim was coerced into transferring ₹6.6 lakh from her pension account to a shell bank account in Maharashtra. Even after extorting the money, the conmen continued to harass her with repeated video calls and fake court notices, pushing her into severe mental distress.

On September 8, the woman collapsed with chest pain and was admitted to the hospital, where she was declared dead the next day. Shockingly, the fraudsters continued sending intimidating messages even after her death.

A case has been registered under the IT Act and other relevant laws, including charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Police are now tracing the suspects using phone records and bank transactions. Authorities have once again urged citizens to stay alert and avoid responding to suspicious calls.