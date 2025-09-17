Hyderabad to Host National Printmaking Exhibition ‘Edition 2' with 30 Artists from 14 States

Hyderabad’s cultural calendar is about to turn a new page as the city gears up to celebrate one of the most underrepresented yet historic art forms — printmaking. On September 19, 2025, at 5:00 PM, the Chitramayee State Gallery of Art, Jubilee Hills, will unveil Edition 2, a landmark exhibition bringing together 30 artists from 14 states in a rare showcase of this 15th-century technique.

Curated by Annapurna M. and Attri Chetan, the exhibition highlights printmaking’s ancient lineage — tracing its presence from the Indus Valley to 16th-century India — while celebrating the experimental energy of young artists redefining the medium today.

The inauguration will be led by Chief Guest Shilpa Reddy (Mrs. India, fashion designer & holistic lifestyle influencer) and Guest of Honour Dr. Sanjeev Kishor Goutam, Director General of the National Gallery of Modern Art. The exhibition will run until September 28, 2025, offering the public an immersive experience of both tradition and innovation.

A key highlight of Edition 2 is the launch of Hyderabad’s first public printmaking studio at the State Gallery — a long-awaited space where artists and students can experiment with the intricate art form. Visitors can also engage in artist-led workshops and participate in a mini print portfolio initiative, designed to provide hands-on insights into the poetry and precision of printmaking.

“Edition 2 is not just about displaying prints, but about rediscovering the act of making itself — a dialogue between tradition and experimentation, process and imagination,” says curator Annapurna Madipadiga.

The initiative stems from the vision of Attri Chetan, founder of The Unknowns collective, who has been fostering dialogue between art and society for over a decade. With the support of Ms. Lakshmi, Director of the State Gallery, Edition 2 is set to become one of the most significant exhibitions dedicated to printmaking in recent years.

As Hyderabad prepares to welcome this unique celebration, Edition 2 promises to engage, educate, and inspire — reaffirming printmaking as an art form that is both timeless and contemporary.

Exhibition Details

Dates: September 19–28, 2025

Inauguration: September 19 at 5:00 PM

Venue Partner: Chitramayee State Gallery of Art, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

Curated by: Annapurna M. & Attri Chetan