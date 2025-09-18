Hyderabad Rains Wreak Havoc: Thunderstorms In Telangana Likely for Two Days

Torrential rains lashed Hyderabad on Wednesday (September 17), throwing normal life out of gear across several parts of the city. Localities witnessed severe waterlogging, traffic snarls, and inundated low-lying areas as heavy showers continued for hours.

According to official rainfall data, Musheerabad recorded the highest downpour at 184.3 mm, followed by Bholakpur Musheerabad with 155.5 mm, Chilkalguda with 147.5 mm, Secunderabad with 146.5 mm, Mettuguda with 140.3 mm, University of Hyderabad with 139 mm, and Bansilalpet with 135 mm. Lingampally received 129 mm, Himayatnagar 127.8 mm, Maredpally and Miyapur 127.5 mm each, Gachibowli 122.5 mm, Khairtabad 115 mm, Begumpet 110 mm, Ameerpet 108 mm, while Banjara Hills recorded 105 mm. Weather experts said Hyderabad may have witnessed one of the heaviest spells in recent years.

The heavy rains, however, turned fatal. A man riding a two-wheeler was swept away under the Balkampet railway bridge after losing control on the flooded stretch. Onlookers made desperate attempts to save him, but he could not be rescued in time. The deceased was identified as Sharpuddin of Bholakpur in Musheerabad.

On Thursday (September 18), citizens woke up to a sultry and humid morning. Meteorologists have warned that the weather remains unstable, with the possibility of intense thunderstorms. Districts in South and West Telangana, including Gadwal, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Mahabubnagar, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Rangareddy, Nagarkurnool, Medak, Kamareddy, and Nalgonda, are expected to receive severe thunderstorms over the next two days. Hyderabad itself may see isolated to scattered overnight downpours.