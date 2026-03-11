Hyderabad CTF Raids Uncover Fake Ginger-Garlic Paste, Adulterated Ghee

Authorities in Hyderabad have stepped up action against the production and sale of adulterated food and counterfeit consumer goods. In a large enforcement drive carried out over the past two months, the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force conducted several raids across different parts of the city and arrested multiple individuals involved in illegal manufacturing activities.

Officials said the operation targeted groups producing fake or low-quality products such as ginger-garlic paste, ghee, dairy items, duplicate tea powder, detergent packets, mosquito refills and mehendi cones. According to investigators, many of these products were made using cheap raw materials, chemicals and artificial colours in unhygienic conditions, posing serious risks to public health.

Adulterated Ginger-Garlic Paste Units Busted

During the crackdown, the task force focused on several units involved in preparing adulterated ginger-garlic paste. In one operation at Lalapet under Lallaguda Police Station limits, officers from the Secunderabad Zone Task Force arrested four suspects. Nearly 1,915 kilograms of adulterated paste was seized along with acetic acid, xanthan gum, fake packaging labels, date stamps and machinery used for grinding and packing.

Investigators said the accused were storing the paste for several days in plastic containers, mixing chemicals and preservatives before repackaging it and supplying it to local grocery shops.

Another raid was conducted near MS Maqtha under the jurisdiction of Lake Police Station. The Khairtabad Zone Task Force recovered around 4,000 kilograms of adulterated ginger-garlic paste from a manufacturing unit operating with an expired food safety licence. Officials found the paste stored in open containers exposed to dust and insects, while large quantities of salt and acetic acid were also discovered at the site.

A separate operation in Jalpally under Pahadishareef Police Station led to the arrest of four persons running a unit under the names “SK Royal Enterprises” and “Shahi Gold Companies.” Officers seized adulterated paste, synthetic food colours and other materials worth nearly ₹10 lakh.

In another case on March 10, task force personnel arrested a 50-year-old man in Mallepally for allegedly preparing and selling adulterated ginger-garlic paste in unsanitary conditions. During the raid, officials confiscated about 1,090 kilograms of paste, 875 kilograms of loose ginger and garlic, chemical additives and machinery valued at approximately ₹2.20 lakh. Police said the products were being supplied to wholesale markets, hotels and catering services across the city. A case has been registered at Habeeb Nagar Police Station.

Adulterated Ghee Seized in Banjara Hills

In a major operation, the Golconda Zone Task Force along with Masab Tank Police Station conducted a raid at a dairy unit named Pride Dairy located in Bholanagar, Banjara Hills. Authorities alleged that the unit was producing adulterated ghee by mixing palm oil, vanaspathi and other low-grade substances with cream obtained from cow and buffalo milk.

Officials said investigations are continuing to identify the wider distribution network and prevent the circulation of unsafe food products in the market.

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