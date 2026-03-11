March 12 Bank Holiday in India: Are Banks Closed or Open Tomorrow?

Banks across most parts of India will remain open on March 12, as the day falls on a regular working day with no major festivals or officially notified holidays. Customers can visit bank branches and carry out normal banking transactions without any disruption.

According to the schedule followed by the Reserve Bank of India, bank holidays vary from state to state depending on regional festivals and special observances. However, March 12 does not coincide with any widely recognized national or state-level festival in most regions, which means banks are expected to function normally across the country.

States such as Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and the national capital region including New Delhi will see banks operating as usual.

Bank officials also noted that digital services such as online banking, mobile banking, and ATM services will remain available throughout the day, ensuring that customers can continue to access financial services even outside branch visits.

Although holidays may occasionally differ in certain states due to local events or regional observances, there are no confirmed bank holidays scheduled for March 12 in most parts of the country. Customers are therefore advised to proceed with their planned banking activities as branches will remain open.

For any future holidays or changes in banking schedules, customers can refer to the official calendar released by the Reserve Bank of India or their respective banks.