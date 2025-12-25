Hyderabad Battles Severe Air Pollution Today, Dec 25: AQI Crosses 240 Mark

Hyderabad is witnessing a sharp deterioration in air quality, with pollution levels touching dangerous limits as winter sets in. The city’s Air Quality Index (AQI), which is considered healthy when it remains in double digits, surged to around 240 in the early hours of Thursday, pushing several areas into the “very poor” category.

According to pollution monitoring data, the situation is particularly alarming in the western corridor. Tellapur recorded an AQI of 422, a level classified as “severe” and capable of triggering serious health complications even among people with no prior medical conditions. Other residential and commercial pockets across the IT belt also reported consistently high readings, indicating that the problem is no longer restricted to isolated industrial zones.

Experts attribute the sudden spike in pollution to a combination of winter meteorological conditions and rising local emissions. During this season, lower temperatures and calm winds trap pollutants closer to the ground, forming a blanket of smog. Garbage burning, construction dust, and the steadily growing number of vehicles on city roads are adding to the already heavy pollutant load.

Doctors have issued advisories urging citizens to take precautionary measures. People suffering from asthma, bronchitis, sinusitis, and dust allergies are advised to wear protective masks whenever they step outdoors. Hospitals have already begun reporting an uptick in complaints related to breathing difficulty, throat irritation, and persistent coughs, especially among children and the elderly.

Environmentalists warn that unless immediate steps are taken to curb emissions, the city could face prolonged episodes of hazardous air through the winter months. They have called for stricter monitoring of waste burning, tighter controls at construction sites, and enhanced public transport usage to reduce vehicular pollution.

With Hyderabad rapidly expanding, the current air quality crisis serves as a stark reminder that urban growth must go hand in hand with sustainable environmental policies to protect public health.