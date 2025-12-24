Magic District Launched at AMB Mall, Hyderabad: Asia’s First Multi-Theme Adventure Destination

Hyderabad has added a major attraction to its entertainment landscape with the launch of Magic District, Asia’s first real-life, multi-theme immersive adventure destination. The unique experience zone has opened at AMB Sarath City Capital Mall in Kondapur.

The announcement was made during a media interaction, where organisers described Magic District as a next-generation entertainment concept that places visitors at the centre of the action. Spread across 38,000 square feet on the sixth floor of the mall, the destination moves beyond traditional amusement formats by allowing guests to walk through story-driven environments and actively participate in each experience.

Magic District has been conceptualised by National Award winner and Limca Book of Records holder Tava Srinivas. Speaking at the launch, Srinivas said the project aims to take Indian creativity and innovation to a global audience. He revealed plans to roll out 27 different immersive concepts across India in the coming years.

“With over 25 years of experience in this field, our goal was to bring world-class, never-seen-before adventure experiences to Hyderabad. Magic District marks our first phase, launched at AMB Mall with large-scale immersive concepts,” Srinivas said.

He also shared that his daughter, Chandana Lipi, left her job in the United States to join the venture as Operations Director. Chandana Lipi explained that Phase 1 features four distinct adventure worlds, with additional themes planned in future phases.

Adventure Zones in Phase 1

Zombie City: A survival-based adventure where participants must escape a city taken over by zombies.

Scary Escapes: A team-driven experience involving clue-hunting, puzzle-solving, and escaping from frightening scenarios.

Scary House: A high-intensity horror zone with live interactions and immersive sound effects, designed for hardcore thrill-seekers.

Boo Boo House: A child-friendly spooky zone that uses fun and playful elements to help kids overcome fear.

Another director, K Raj Kumar, said the response to the innovative concepts has been overwhelming since the launch.

While seven different themes are planned in total, the first phase introduces four experiences. With its blend of storytelling, technology, and live interaction, Magic District is positioned as a landmark destination for families, students, and tourists, further strengthening Hyderabad as a hub for immersive entertainment.