Hyderabad Bank Manager Missing After Midnight Call, Sends ‘I’m Sorry’ Message

A senior bank official from Ameerpet has gone missing under mysterious circumstances after leaving his home following a late-night phone call. The incident has raised concerns among residents and prompted an investigation by local police.

The missing person has been identified as J. N. Ravikumar, 43, who works as the gold loan department manager at the Kotak Mahindra Bank branch located in Somajiguda. Ravikumar lives with his family in Kanchan Janga Apartments in Aditya Enclave.

Left Home After Midnight Call

According to family members, Ravikumar received a phone call around midnight on March 3. He reportedly informed his family that the call was from the bank’s national sales manager regarding an urgent work matter that required his immediate attention.

Believing it to be work-related, Ravikumar stepped out of the house late that night to attend to the issue. However, hours passed and he did not return home, which began to worry his family.

Apology Message Raises Alarm

The following morning, on March 4, Ravikumar sent a brief message to his wife, Shyamala Sirisha. The message simply read, “I’m sorry.”

Concerned by the unexpected message, Sirisha immediately tried to call him. Unfortunately, his mobile phone had already been switched off, and since then there has been no contact from him.

Complaint Filed With Police

After trying unsuccessfully to locate him through relatives, friends, and colleagues, Sirisha approached the SR Nagar Police Station and filed a missing person complaint.

Police have registered a case and started a detailed investigation into the incident. Officers are currently trying to verify several aspects, including the identity of the person who contacted Ravikumar that night and whether he had actually gone out for official work.

CCTV and Call Records Under Review

Investigators are analysing CCTV footage from areas around Ameerpet and Somajiguda to trace Ravikumar’s movements after he left his residence. In addition, his call records are being examined to understand whom he communicated with before his disappearance.

The unexplained disappearance of the bank official has become a matter of discussion among residents in the neighbourhood, with many hoping that the ongoing investigation will soon reveal what happened to him.

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