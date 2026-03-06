CBSE Cancels Class 10 Exams, Postpones March 7 Class 12 Test in Middle East

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has cancelled Class 10 board examinations and postponed a Class 12 exam scheduled for March 7, 2026, in several Middle East countries. The decision was announced through an official notification issued on March 5, 2026.

The circular has been sent to principals of CBSE-affiliated schools located in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Class 10 Exams Cancelled

According to the notification, all Class 10 board examinations scheduled between March 7 and March 11, 2026, in these countries have been cancelled.

In addition, the board has also cancelled exams that were earlier scheduled on March 2, March 3, March 5, and March 6.

CBSE stated that the method for declaring results for Class 10 students in these regions will be announced separately. Detailed instructions will be shared with schools and students at a later stage.

Class 12 Exam Postponed

For Class 12 students, the examination scheduled for March 7 has been postponed. CBSE said revised dates for the postponed exam will be announced later after assessing the prevailing situation in the region.

The board also indicated that further decisions regarding exams scheduled from March 9 onwards will be communicated after reviewing the circumstances.

Advisory for Students and Schools

In its notice, CBSE advised students and schools in the affected Middle East countries to remain in regular contact with their respective institutions for updates.

Students and parents have also been urged to follow official CBSE announcements and school communications for information on the revised exam schedule and other related updates.