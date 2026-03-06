UPSC Civil Services 2025 Final Results Out: Check Details

The Union Public Service Commission has officially declared the final results of the Civil Services Examination 2025. Thousands of candidates who appeared for the prestigious exam can now check the final merit list on the official website. The result includes the names and roll numbers of candidates recommended for various central government services such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Foreign Service (IFS).

The Civil Services Examination is one of the toughest competitive exams in India and is conducted in three stages — Preliminary Examination, Main Examination, and the Personality Test (Interview). The final result is prepared based on the marks obtained in the Mains exam and the interview round.

How to Check UPSC CSE Final Result 2025

Follow these simple steps to check the result:

Visit the official website of Union Public Service Commission – upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link for UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2025.

The result will open in PDF format.

Direct Link - upsc.gov.in

- Use Ctrl + F to search for your name or roll number in the list.

Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Candidates who find their names in the merit list will now move forward in the process of service allocation and training for various central government services.