UPSC Civil Services 2025 Toppers List

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025. Anuj Agnihotri has secured the All India Rank (AIR) 1 in the prestigious examination. The commission has published the complete results and rank list on its official website.

UPSC Civil Services 2025: Top Rankers

AIR 1: Anuj Agnihotri

AIR 2: Rajeshwari Suve

AIR 3: Akansh Dhul

AIR 4: Raghav Jhanzhanwala

AIR 5: Ishan Bhatragar

AIR 6: Jiniya Arora

AIR 7: Raza Mohiuddin

AIR 8: Pakshal Secretary

AIR 9: Aastha Jain

AIR 10: Ujjwal Priyank

Other Notable Ranks

Srujana – AIR 55

Sri Krishnasai – AIR 150

DSK Prachet – AIR 193

Varshit Reddy – AIR 259

Pawan Reddy – AIR 297

Harshita – AIR 520

Shweta – AIR 573

P. Bhargav – AIR 738

P. Rahul – AIR 748

Candidates can check the detailed results and full merit list on the official website of the UPSC: upsc.gov.in