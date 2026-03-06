UPSC Civil Services 2025 Toppers List
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025. Anuj Agnihotri has secured the All India Rank (AIR) 1 in the prestigious examination. The commission has published the complete results and rank list on its official website.
UPSC Civil Services 2025: Top Rankers
AIR 1: Anuj Agnihotri
AIR 2: Rajeshwari Suve
AIR 3: Akansh Dhul
AIR 4: Raghav Jhanzhanwala
AIR 5: Ishan Bhatragar
AIR 6: Jiniya Arora
AIR 7: Raza Mohiuddin
AIR 8: Pakshal Secretary
AIR 9: Aastha Jain
AIR 10: Ujjwal Priyank
Other Notable Ranks
Srujana – AIR 55
Sri Krishnasai – AIR 150
DSK Prachet – AIR 193
Varshit Reddy – AIR 259
Pawan Reddy – AIR 297
Harshita – AIR 520
Shweta – AIR 573
P. Bhargav – AIR 738
P. Rahul – AIR 748
Candidates can check the detailed results and full merit list on the official website of the UPSC: upsc.gov.in