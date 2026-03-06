Bank Holiday on March 7? Here’s Whether Banks Are Open This Saturday

With many people planning bank visits over the weekend, there has been some confusion about whether banks will remain open on March 7. Since the date falls on a Saturday, customers are wondering if it is a bank holiday or a regular working day.

According to the banking holiday schedule followed across India, banks remain closed only on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, apart from Sundays and other notified holidays. Since March 7 falls on the first Saturday of the month, it is considered a normal working day for banks.

This means that branches of major banks, including State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank, are expected to operate as usual.

Why Some Saturdays Are Holidays

Under guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India, banks across the country follow a five-day working pattern twice a month. Branches remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays, while the first, third, and fifth Saturdays are regular working days.

Because of this rule, March 7 does not fall under the scheduled bank holidays.

Banking Services Still Available Online

Even when banks are closed on certain days, customers can still access a range of digital services. Online banking, mobile banking apps, ATMs, and UPI payments continue to function normally.

Platforms such as Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm allow users to transfer money, pay bills, and perform other transactions without visiting a bank branch.

What Customers Should Do

Since March 7 is a working Saturday, customers who need to visit a branch for services such as cheque deposits, account updates, or loan-related work can do so during regular banking hours.

However, customers are advised to check the exact working hours of their local branch, as they may vary slightly depending on the bank and location.

Also read: Allu Arjun Shares Heartfelt Post for Allu Sneha on Their 15th Wedding Anniversary