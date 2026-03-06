Carmeni Selvam Set for April 3, 2026 Release in Telugu and Tamil

The upcoming film Carmeni Selvam is set for a grand bilingual release in both Tamil and Telugu on April 3, 2026. The film features an ensemble of critically acclaimed performers who command a strong presence in both the Tamil and Telugu markets, Samuthirakani is ready to deliver a path-breaking performance that is a clear departure from his usual repertoire.

The film also stars Gautham Vasudev Menon known for terrific performances playing a pivotal role. Accomplished actresses Abinaya and Lakshmi Priya are roped in to bring depth and intensity to the film’s emotional core. The film is bankrolled by Pathway Productions. Today makers announced that PVR INOX pictures associated with Pathway Productions as the official theatrical distribution partner.

Strengthening its nationwide footprint, Carmeni Selvam is all set to have a grand release. This Relatable tale for the modern Era has already sparked significant curiosity with its first look poster. Makers are planning to raise curiosity with the teaser coming soon. The film follows the journey of Selvam, a principled car driver, as he navigates a complex world of modern pressures. What begins as an emotional monologue of a common man unfolds into a high-stakes drama that explores the fragile balance between honesty and survival.

Sharing his vision, Writer-Director Ram Chakri said, “Carmeni Selvam is a story that belongs to the common man, and we are thrilled that it is now ready for both our Tamil and Telugu audiences. Partnering with PVR INOX Pictures ensures that this story of heart and grit reaches the grand stage”.

