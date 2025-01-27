Holiday Announced for Select Schools in Hyderabad, Telangana on January 28: Shab E Meraj Festival Holiday

In Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana, several minority educational institutions will observe a holiday on January 28, 2025, for Shab-e-Meraj, a significant day in the Islamic calendar. However, as the holiday is optional, not all schools will remain closed. The decision to declare a holiday has been left to individual institutions, which means the observance may vary across different schools.

What is Shab-e-Meraj?

Shab-e-Meraj, also known as Miraj, is a deeply important event in Islamic history. It took place approximately 10-12 years after Prophet Muhammad started receiving divine revelations from Allah. This event is commemorated on the 27th day of Rajab, the seventh month of the Islamic lunar calendar.Shab-e-Meraj marks the night when Prophet Muhammad is believed to have ascended to the heavens from Masjid Al-Haram in Makkah. This miraculous journey holds immense spiritual importance for Muslims worldwide. It not only reinforced the faith of the Prophet Muhammad but also introduced the five daily prayers, which remain a fundamental aspect of Islamic worship to this day.

Holiday Status for Schools

While the Telangana government has listed January 28, 2025, as an optional holiday for Shab-e-Meraj, it remains the choice of individual schools whether to observe it. As a result, several minority educational institutions in Telangana will be closed, while others will remain open.

Note:Students are encouraged to check with their respective institutions to confirm the holiday status.