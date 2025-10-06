Gold Rate Today in Hyderabad: 24-Carat Crosses ₹1.2 Lakh

Gold prices surged to a new all-time high on Monday (October 6), with global rates crossing the $3,900 per ounce mark. In Hyderabad, the price of 24-carat gold climbed to ₹1,20,770 per 10 grams, up from ₹1,19,400 on Sunday (October 5). Similarly, 22-carat gold rose by ₹1,250 to ₹1,10,700 per 10 grams, compared to ₹1,09,450 a day earlier.

The yellow metal has been on a steady upward trajectory as investors flock to safe-haven assets amid fears of a prolonged U.S. government shutdown and growing expectations of additional Federal Reserve rate cuts. Fed Governor Stephen Miran recently urged for deeper cuts, warning about potential economic fallout from the Trump administration’s fiscal policies.

So far in 2025, gold prices have surged nearly 49%, following a 27% rise in 2024, according to official data. Analysts attribute the rally to robust central bank purchases, a weaker dollar, strong inflows into gold-backed ETFs, and rising retail demand amid global trade and geopolitical tensions.

In India, despite record-high prices, physical gold demand strengthened last week as festive buying supported sales in the world’s second-largest gold consumer. Data from the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) showed that 24-carat gold began the previous week at ₹1,15,454 per 10 grams and peaked at ₹1,17,332.

Meanwhile, silver prices also rallied on Monday, reaching ₹1,66,000 per kilogram, up ₹1,000 from the previous closing of ₹1,65,000.