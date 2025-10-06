Hyderabad Rains Update: Telangana on Orange Alert

The Hyderabad centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Monday (October 6), forecasting light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms across several districts of Telangana.

The weather agency said wind speeds may reach up to 40 kmph in Adilabad, Hyderabad, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Kumaram Bheem, Medak, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Nirmal, Peddapalle, Rangareddy, Vikarabad and Wanaparthy districts.

Moderate rain and thunderstorm activity are also expected in Kamareddy, Mancherial, Nizamabad and Sangareddy, with weather experts warning of continuous rainfall spells in Kamareddy, Medak, Nirmal and Sangareddy over the next 24 hours.

Scattered intense thunderstorms are likely in pockets of Jagitial, Mancherial, Asifabad, Vikarabad, Nagarkurnool and Wanaparthy.

In Hyderabad, fresh spells of rainfall are likely later in the day, potentially affecting evening traffic.

Residents have been cautioned against unnecessary travel and advised motorists to plan commutes accordingly due to possible traffic congestion and waterlogging.

On Sunday (October 1), heavy rain lashed Kamareddy, Sircilla, Siddipet and Jangaon, while Hyderabad experienced intermittent showers in the morning followed by a dry afternoon.