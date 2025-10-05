Hyderabad ORR Accident: Seven Cars Damaged in Major Chain Collision

In a shocking incident, a major pile-up was reported on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) on Sunday (October 5). The accident occurred near ORR Exit Number 17, under the jurisdiction of the Rajendranagar Traffic Police Station.

The vehicles sustained minor damage in the chain collision while travelling towards the Telangana State Police Academy from the Rajendranagar Toll Gate. Fortunately, all passengers escaped serious injury, thanks to the airbags that deployed upon impact.

However, the multiple-vehicle crash led to heavy traffic congestion on the ORR. Upon receiving the information, police rushed to the spot and worked to clear the jam and restore normal traffic flow.

Sharing a video of the incident on X (formerly Twitter), the Cyberabad Traffic Police alerted commuters about traffic congestion between the Rajendranagar Toll Gate and the Telangana State Police Academy. They advised motorists to drive cautiously, maintain a safe distance, and stay alert while navigating the stretch.

The ORR has witnessed several accidents over the past month, raising concerns about road safety. Last week, three youngsters lost their lives when two bikes collided on the Hyderabad ORR under the Pahadishareef Police Station limits.

On September 28, an IT professional died at Thondapalli in Shamshabad while travelling with his family to Manikonda from Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh.

In another tragic incident reported on September 14, an IT employee was killed in a car crash on the ORR near Pedda Amberpet in Abdullapurmet.

Authorities have urged commuters to follow traffic regulations and avoid overspeeding, especially on accident-prone stretches of the ORR.