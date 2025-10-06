Hyderabad Metro Sees Unprecedented Crowd as Employees Return After Dussehra Weekend

Monday (October 6) could not have been bluer for those returning to Hyderabad from their hometowns after a long weekend of celebrating Dussehra and Bathukamma with family and loved ones.

As employees poured into the city to get back to the grind, they were met with unprecedented crowds at metro stations in LB Nagar, Rayadurg, Miyapur, and others.

Beyond the metro stations, the massive influx of people triggered chaos on the roads as well. Roads were jammed, while metros were crammed as hundreds entered the city since early Monday.

Chaotic scenes from LB Nagar metro station surfaced on social media, showing long queues for tickets and boarding.

A user on X (formerly Twitter) complained about the lack of crowd control measures at the station. Tagging Hyderabad City Police, the City Police Commissioner, LB Nagar Zonal Commissioner, and Hyderabad Traffic Police, the user shared videos of the unprecedented crowd and warned that negligence could lead to a stampede-like situation.

Traffic on the Vijayawada-Hyderabad national highway also suffered for the second consecutive day, with a four-kilometre jam reportedly blocking vehicles from Chityala in Nalgonda district to Peddakaparthi.

Huge traffic today too! People are returning to the city after the Bathukamma and Dussehra festivals, leading to huge traffic jams at Choutuppal on the National Highway. Large number of passengers are lined up at LB Nagar station as they travel back into the city. pic.twitter.com/DaBC4pjoo0 — Revanth Chithaluri (@RevanthCh_) October 6, 2025

Congestion was also reported at Pantangi Toll Plaza, Choutuppal, and Dandu Malkapur, while travel buses were stranded on the Chintalakunta flyover, and jams extended from LB Nagar to Kothapet.

The combined pressure on metros and roads highlights the urgent need for improved traffic and crowd management measures in Hyderabad, especially during festival seasons.