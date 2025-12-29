Festive Holiday Season Triggers Heavy Tourist Rush in Telugu States

The holiday season has brought a wave of cheer across the Telugu states, with people embracing Christmas breaks, year-end vacations, and the approaching Sankranthi festival. Taking advantage of extended holidays, families and groups are stepping out to unwind, travel, and spend meaningful time together, leading to a noticeable surge in movement across the region.

Tourist destinations are witnessing unprecedented crowds during this festive period. Scenic locations such as Araku Valley have turned into major attractions, drawing visitors from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and nearby states. With hotels, resorts, and lodges operating at near-full occupancy, many travelers are struggling to secure accommodation. Tourist spots, viewpoints, and recreational areas remain bustling throughout the day, reflecting the holiday rush.

Alongside tourism, pilgrimage centers are also experiencing heavy footfall. Tirumala has seen a massive influx of devotees due to the Vaikunta Ekadasi celebrations and Brahmotsavams. Pilgrims are enduring extended waiting times for darshan, while temple authorities and police are actively managing queues, security, and traffic arrangements to ensure smooth movement.

The impact of the holiday travel boom is equally evident on major highways and transport hubs. Roads leading to Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam are witnessing frequent traffic congestion, while railway stations and bus terminals remain packed. Trains and buses are running at high capacity as people travel to holiday destinations and hometowns.

While pleasant weather and festive enthusiasm have encouraged people to travel, the increased congestion on roads and limited accommodation options have emerged as major challenges this holiday season. Authorities have advised travelers to plan their trips carefully and allow extra time for travel during peak hours.

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