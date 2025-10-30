Cyclone Montha Batters Warangal, Hanamkonda: Viral Video Shows Massive Flood Damage

As Cyclone Montha crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast, moved through Telangana, and weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area over east Vidarbha and adjoining south Chhattisgarh, it left a trail of destruction across Warangal, Hanamkonda, Mahabubabad, Siddipet, Karimnagar, Sircilla, Yadadri-Bhongir, Jagitial, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, and Bhupalapally districts on October 29 (Wednesday).

Parts of Warangal and Hanamkonda recorded unprecedented rainfall ranging from 300 to 420 mm. Bheemadevarapalle in Hanamkonda logged the highest rainfall at 422 mm.

Though the downpour has subsided, the torrential rains wreaked havoc and triggered panic in Hanamkonda on Wednesday. A breach in the Gopalapuram stream inundated key arterial roads in Hanamkonda city, causing severe traffic disruptions.

Tragically, a woman studying at Vagdevi Degree College in Hanamkonda went missing in Jangaon after being swept away by floodwaters.

Reports say the woman and her friend, identified as Shiva Kumar from Hyderabad, were travelling on a motorcycle when they were caught in the deluge.

Shiva Kumar survived by clinging to a tree branch, but the woman remains untraced. A 30-member rescue team is conducting search operations to locate her.

Around 5 am on October 30, the India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for 15 districts, urging residents to take precautions amid the devastating rainfall.

Drone footage of Warangal, now viral on social media, reveals the extent of Cyclone Montha’s devastation.

Weather experts described the storm as having triggered a “rarest of the rare” rainfall event, with Warangal, Hanamkonda, Mahabubabad, Siddipet, Karimnagar, Sircilla, Yadadri-Bhongir, Jagitial, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, and Bhupalapally recording their highest-ever October rainfall.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad was spared the cyclone’s full impact, receiving only moderate rainfall of 30–45 mm.

While the rains have eased across the State, weather experts have warned of scattered moderate to heavy showers in Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal, and Mancherial districts on October 30 (Thursday). Additionally, light to moderate rain is expected in Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Sircilla, Jagitial, Bhupalapally, Peddapalli, and Vikarabad, while Hyderabad may see isolated intermittent showers.

Also read: Cyclone Montha Hits Warangal with Intense Rainfall and Flooding: Photos