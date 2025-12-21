Christmas and New Year Holidays Delay Telangana Assembly Verdicts Until January 5

The Speaker of the Telangana Legislative Assembly has been given an extension of time to come to decisions in five pending MLA cases, with the final deadline set to be January 5. The reason for the delay would be the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Before this, on December 17, the Speaker issued his decisions on five cases and reaffirmed that these MLAs would continue to remain in their present stance as there was no formal change. But decisions on five MLAs are pending.

There were expectations in the Assembly that deadlines for the remainder of the cases might be announced on the 18th or 19th of December. These were later revised as unofficial expectations with the Speaker clarifying that no dates had been fixed. It was only the reporting of the media on the expectations.

According to sources, the Speaker could not be present in Hyderabad on the 20th and 21st of December. Given the beginning of the holiday season, all hearings and judgments are now deferred to the post-holiday season. The Speaker shall resume the performance of his duties from the 22nd of December, but because of the upcoming year-end holidays, all verdicts are again deferred to the next year.

With Christmas and New Year celebrations having a slowdown effect on administrative and judicial procedures, the final decisions on this issue will be expected only after that, in the first week of January.

Also read: Christmas Holidays 2025: Up to 8 Days School Holidays for AP and Telangana