Kiara Advani’s Fierce First Look as Nadia from Yash's Toxic Unveiled

The makers of Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups have unveiled the striking first look of Kiara Advani as Nadia, setting social media abuzz. The poster presents Kiara in a bold and unapologetic avatar, hinting at a character driven by strength, intensity, and emotional depth.

Early reactions suggest that Nadia will be a pivotal and layered role, with expectations high for a power-packed performance from the actress. The first look signals a departure from conventional portrayals, positioning Kiara in a darker, more complex space.

Toxic stars Yash in the lead and is helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Geetu Mohandas. The film promises a visually rich and narratively ambitious cinematic experience.