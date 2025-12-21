Shambhala Trailer: Aadi Saikumar's Mystical Thriller Wins Hearts Ahead of Dec 25 Release

Aadi Saikumar's Shambhala trailer has been unveiled today, December 21, ahead of the film's release on Christmas - December 25, 2025. The mystrical thriller is gripping and intriguing. It is a unique attempt by Aadi and the team Shambhala.

Aadi Saikumar essays the role of Vikram, a geoscientist who arrives in a remote village to probe a string of baffling incidents intertwined with age-old religious beliefs. As the narrative progresses, Vikram sets out to rationalise the unexplained, peeling back layers of faith, fear, and folklore to reveal the truth behind the village’s enduring secrets.

The film’s mood and tension are elevated by the evocative score composed by Sricharan Pakala. Backed by producers Rajasekhar Annabhimoju and Mahidhar Reddy under the Shining Pictures banner, the film also features Harsha Vardhan, Ravi Varma, Madhunandan, and others in key supporting roles. All eyes are on Shambhala in Tollywood.

Watch Shambhala Trailer Video Here