Shambhala Producers Rajashekhar, Mahidhar Reddy: We’re Safe With Solid Pre-Release Business

Versatile actor Aadi Saikumar stars as the lead in Shambhala, produced by Rajashekhar Annabhimoju and Mahidhar Reddy under the Shining Pictures banner. Directed by Ugandhar Muni, the film has been crafted as a distinctive horror entertainer. The cast also includes Archana Iyer, Swasika, Ravi Varma, Madhunandan, and Shiva Karthik in key roles, with music composed by Sricharan Pakala.

The teaser and trailer released so far have significantly heightened curiosity and created strong buzz around the film. Shambhala is slated for a grand theatrical release on December 25th. On this occasion, the producers interacted with the media and shared insights about the film.

What impressed you the most when you first heard the script?

Even before the script, it was the story that impressed us. The narrative instantly connected with us, especially the blend of devotional and horror elements, which prompted us to give it the green signal right away. Initially, we had planned a different project with Aadi Saikumar, but when this story came our way, we decided to go ahead with Shambhala featuring him.

How did you approach the budget for the film?

We didn’t initially expect the film to reach this level of audience attention. Though we started with a modest budget, we later increased it to ensure high production quality. We strongly believed in the story and felt confident investing in it.

How safe are you financially at this stage?

With the business already done, we are in the safe zone. About 80% of the recovery has already come in through satellite and OTT rights. The remaining recovery is expected through the theatrical run, and we are confident the film will move into profits.

Aadi has a good market in Telugu and Hindi. How is Shambhala performing in that aspect?

Yes, Shambhala has received strong offers as well. We are planning a Hindi theatrical release, which is expected to happen within a week after the Telugu release.

What is your background in the film industry?

We have been associated with the industry for quite some time. Earlier, we held video and DVD rights for major films and also worked as overseas distributors.

What is your opinion on director Ugandhar Muni?

His short-making skills and storytelling are excellent. We have already seen how the film plays on the big screen, and the output is very impressive. After the first two schedules, the entire team gained strong confidence. He has delivered a well-rounded film with all the right elements.

How strong is the content?

Content-wise, the film is completely different. There is no comparison with any other movie. The story itself is the biggest strength of Shambhala.

About Sricharan Pakala’s music

Sricharan Pakala’s music is a major asset for our film. The background score perfectly complements the visuals and suits the genre very well.

What is the reason behind the title Shambhala?

After Kalki, the term Shambhala has become familiar to many. The word carries a deep meaning. What Shambhala is, what the place signifies, and its relevance are all explored in this film.

Why is Shambhala special compared to other films?

Our film combines horror, suspense, and emotion seamlessly. Since Mythri Movie Makers are releasing the film, the response has been very positive. Every character in the movie has importance—not just the hero and heroines.

Will Shambhala have a sequel?

The first part has a proper conclusion, but we’ve left a small lead to spark curiosity for a potential sequel. We’ll decide on that later.

How is the OTT business?

The OTT and satellite rights were closed even before release, thanks to strong demand. After watching the film, Aha acquired the OTT rights. While the theatrical release felt challenging initially, Mythri Movie Makers acquired the Nizam rights, and Usha Pictures acquired the AP and Ceded rights.

What are your upcoming projects?

We are moving forward with selective films and will continue our work in film distribution as well.