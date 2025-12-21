Christmas Holidays 2025: Up to 8 Days School Holidays for AP and Telangana

Students across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are likely to receive updates soon regarding their Christmas holiday schedules, as schools in both Telugu states are expected to finalise and announce their vacation plans for Christmas 2025. With Christmas falling on Thursday, December 25, many institutions are currently reassessing their academic calendars to accommodate the festive break.

Extended Holiday Likely for Minority Schools

Initial indications suggest that Christian minority schools may announce a longer Christmas holiday this year. According to information from school sources, these institutions could remain closed from December 21 to December 28, 2025, offering students a full week of holidays to celebrate the festival. However, the exact holiday dates will be officially confirmed only after school managements release formal circulars.

Holiday Plans May Differ Across School Categories

Government Schools: These schools are expected to observe a holiday solely on December 25, 2025, in line with the state government’s general holiday list.

Private Non-Minority Schools: Most private schools are likely to declare a holiday only on Christmas Day. Additional holidays, if any, will depend on individual school decisions.

Schools Yet to Issue Final Holiday Notices

School authorities in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are in the final stages of preparing their holiday announcements. Once approved, the holiday details will be communicated to parents and students through official circulars, school notice boards, and digital platforms.

Until the holiday schedules are formally released, parents and students are advised to wait before making travel arrangements and to follow only verified updates shared by their respective schools.

Also read: Hyderabad Christmas Holidays 2025: School Holiday Dates