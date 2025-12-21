Hyderabad Christmas Holidays 2025: School Holiday Dates

The Christmas season is expected to bring a welcome pause for students across Hyderabad, with the Telangana government announcing public holidays on December 25 and December 26 to mark Christmas and Boxing Day. While these two days are officially confirmed, several schools—particularly Christian minority institutions—are likely to enjoy a longer break.

In earlier years, schools in the city commonly observed Christmas vacations lasting anywhere from a week to ten days. However, this year’s holiday period appears to be relatively brief, with schools awaiting further clarity from education authorities regarding any additional closures.

Officially Declared Christmas Holidays

December 25 (Wednesday): Christmas

December 26 (Thursday): Boxing Day

The holiday schedule for December 27 (Saturday) may vary from one school to another. Some institutions may operate on a regular schedule, while others could opt for a full holiday or a half-day. As usual, December 28 (Sunday) will remain a weekly holiday for all schools.

Christian missionary and minority-run schools are expected to follow an extended holiday calendar. According to school sources, these institutions may remain closed from December 24 to December 28, giving students a continuous five-day Christmas break.

Across Hyderabad, many schools are likely to begin their holiday period on December 24, following the conclusion of FA III (Formative Assessment III) examinations, which are scheduled to end on December 23. Once the exams wrap up, students are expected to head into the festive break from the next day.

Looking ahead, FA IV (final examinations) is tentatively planned for February 2026, allowing students some recovery time after the short winter vacation.

As per the Telangana government calendar, official Christmas celebrations commence on December 24, strengthening expectations that schools will declare holidays starting that day. Further announcements regarding additional holidays beyond the officially notified dates are anticipated shortly.