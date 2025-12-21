Makar Sankranti 2026 Holiday List AP and Telangana; Check here!

Makar Sankranti is the ultimate Telugu festival, marking the sun's journey into Capricorn and celebrating abundance. It's a time for vibrant traditions, delicious treats, and quality family time. This year, employees in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are in for a treat – a whopping 9-day holiday from January 10 to 18, 2026.

Why This Break is a Big Deal

Usually, Sankranti brings just a couple of holidays, but this time, the stars have aligned to give you an epic 9-day break. Imagine spending time with loved ones, enjoying festive goodies, and recharging for the year ahead.

The Holiday Lineup

Here's the schedule:

January 10 (Saturday) - Second Saturday holiday

January 11 (Sunday) - Weekend

January 12-13 (Monday-Tuesday) - Take a couple of leaves

January 14 (Wednesday) - Bhogi

January 15 (Thursday) - Sankranti

January 16 (Friday) - Kanuma (AP holiday, Telangana optional)

January 17 (Saturday) - Shab-e-Meraaj (Telangana optional)

January 18 (Sunday) - Weekend

Just 2 leaves needed! Apply for January 12-13 and enjoy the festivities. Back to work on January 19.

Also read: Christmas Holidays 2025: Up to 8 Days School Holidays for AP and Telangana