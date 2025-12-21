December 22 School Holiday or Not? Check State-wise Status

Parents and students planning for Monday, December 22 can note that schools across India are expected to function normally tomorrow. There is no school holiday scheduled for the day, as no festivals, celebrations, or special occasions fall on December 22.

December 22 Is a Regular School Working Day

December 22 falls on a regular Monday, and according to available school calendars and routine schedules, it is a normal working day for schools. Government schools, private schools, CBSE, ICSE, and state board–affiliated institutions are likely to follow their usual timetable.

State-wise School Holiday Status

As of now, no state has officially announced a school holiday for December 22. This applies to major states including:

Telangana

Andhra Pradesh

Tamil Nadu

Kerala

Uttar Pradesh

Bihar

Delhi (NCT)

Karnataka, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, and others

Schools in these states are expected to remain open, unless a specific institution announces a local or internal holiday.

Advisory for Parents and Students

While no general holiday has been declared, parents and students are advised to:

Check school notices or official WhatsApp groups

Confirm with school authorities in case of local events or internal schedule changes

Conclusion

To summarise, December 22 is not a school holiday. Schools across most states, including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Delhi, are expected to operate as usual. Students should prepare to attend classes as per the regular schedule.

Also read: Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 Finale: Who Will Win — Tanuja or Kalyan?