Hyderabad Book Fair 2025 Opens with 368 Stalls and 54 Book Launches

The 38th Hyderabad Book Fair was formally inaugurated on Friday, marking the beginning of one of the city’s most anticipated literary events. The fair brings together publishers, authors, and readers from across the region, offering a vibrant platform to celebrate books and reading.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Tourism and Culture Minister Jupally Krishna Rao highlighted the need to integrate reading into daily life rather than limiting books to shelves. He emphasized that books which promote positive social values should be easily accessible through libraries and stated that every gram panchayat should have its own library.

Government Funding for Libraries Announced

Underlining the importance of encouraging reading habits, the minister announced that the government will sanction ₹1 crore for the purchase of books to support the establishment of libraries. In addition, ₹10 lakh will be allocated to each district specifically for strengthening library infrastructure and expanding book collections.

Calling for collective responsibility, he said every household should strive to become a mini library and urged citizens to actively participate in nurturing a reading culture across the state.

Book Fair Highlights and Events

According to officials, the book fair features 368 stalls, offering a wide range of books across genres and languages. Book launches are scheduled in six time slots every day, with a total of 54 book releases planned during the course of the fair.

As part of the celebrations, a Book Walk has been scheduled for December 24, stretching from Lower Tank Bund to NTR Stadium, aimed at spreading awareness about the importance of reading among the public.

A Celebration of Literature

The Hyderabad Book Fair continues to serve as a major cultural event, bringing together literature enthusiasts of all ages. With government support, author interactions, and multiple literary activities planned, the fair is expected to draw large crowds and reinforce the city’s reputation as a hub for books and learning.

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