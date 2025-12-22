Hyderabad Weather Update: Cold Wave Alert Issued for 11 Telangana Districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave alert for 11 districts in Telangana for Monday, December 22, warning of significantly low temperatures in isolated areas.

According to the latest IMD bulletin, cold wave conditions are very likely to prevail in parts of Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy districts.

Hyderabad Weather Outlook

For Hyderabad and surrounding areas, the IMD has forecast mainly clear skies over the next 24 hours. The bulletin noted that fog or mist is likely during early morning hours, while misty or hazy conditions may prevail at night. Minimum temperatures are expected to remain 2°C to 3°C below normal for the next two days, with daytime and nighttime temperatures hovering around 29°C and 12°C, respectively.

Several Districts Record Sub-10°C Temperatures

Data released by the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS) revealed that between December 20 and 21, 14 out of 33 districts in the state recorded minimum temperatures below 10°C. The coldest temperature was reported in Kohir, Sangareddy district, which recorded a chilling 5.3°C.

Other areas that saw sharp drops include:

Moinabad (Rangareddy) – 6.9°C

Nawabpet (Vikarabad) – 7°C

Tiryani (Kumaram Bheem Asifabad) – 7.2°C

Bheempoor (Adilabad) – 7.6°C

Yeldurthy (Medak) and Gandhari (Kamareddy) – 7.9°C

Saloora (Nizamabad) – 8.6°C

Akbarpet (Siddipet) – 8.9°C

Uppal (Medchal Malkajgiri) – 9.1°C

Pembi (Nirmal) – 9.4°C

Narayanpet (Narayanpet) – 9.5°C

Gandeed (Mahabubnagar) – 9.8°C

Rudrangi (Rajanna Sircilla) – 9.9°C

The remaining 19 districts reported minimum temperatures ranging between 10°C and 13°C.

Cold Conditions Within GHMC Limits

Even within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, temperatures dipped noticeably. The University of Hyderabad recorded a minimum of 8.3°C, while Marredpally reported 11.2°C.

With cold wave conditions likely to persist, residents have been advised to take necessary precautions, especially during early morning and late-night hours.