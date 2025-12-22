Naga Chaitanya With Sobhita Dhulipala and Samantha: Viral Pic

Actor Naga Chaitanya and actress Sobhita Dhulipala recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary in a low-key manner. On the occasion, the couple shared a special anniversary video with their fans. While they usually post pictures together only occasionally, this time a photo featuring Chaitanya, Sobhita, and Samantha together has gone viral on social media.

At first glance, the selfie led to confusion among netizens, as many assumed the Samantha in the picture was actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Chaitanya’s former wife. However, it later emerged that the Samantha seen in the photo is actually Sobhita Dhulipala’s sister, who shares the same name. The coincidence of both names being Samantha quickly turned the picture into a hot topic online.

A Look at Chaitanya’s Personal Journey

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu first worked together in Ye Maaya Chesave, during which they fell in love. With family support, the couple got married in a grand ceremony. However, differences later emerged, and after four years of marriage, they announced their separation in 2021.

After the divorce, Chaitanya found love again in Sobhita Dhulipala, and the two got married on December 4, 2024. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, on the other hand, has also moved on in her personal life. She was in a relationship with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru and the couple tied the knot on December 1, 2025.

Their wedding took place at the serene Isha Yoga Center, marking a new chapter in Samantha’s life.

The viral family selfie has once again drawn public attention, showing how closely fans continue to follow the personal lives of Telugu film celebrities.