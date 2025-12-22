Samantha Mobbed By Fans After Nidhhi Agerwal: Watch Viral Video

Samantha Ruth Prabhu had an uncomfortable experience during a public appearance at a shopping mall in Hyderabad, where an overwhelming crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of her. Videos and photos from the incident have since gone viral on social media, triggering sharp criticism over unchecked fan behaviour and inadequate crowd management.

Samantha, who recently tied the knot with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, attended the event for the inauguration of a clothing store. Dressed elegantly in a traditional silk saree, the actress drew massive attention as soon as she arrived at the venue. Within moments, fans surged towards her, creating chaos and making it difficult for her to move freely.

Security personnel struggled to control the crowd and escort Samantha safely to her car. Despite the pushing and lack of space to even walk, the actress maintained her composure and was seen smiling as she was guided out amid tight security. The visuals of the crowding have sparked widespread debate online, with many netizens condemning the lack of personal space afforded to celebrities.

The incident has once again brought the issue of celebrity safety into focus. Social media users expressed shock that even educated youth were seen indulging in such aggressive fan behaviour, calling it a worrying trend.

This is not the first such occurrence in Hyderabad. Recently, actress Nidhhi Agerwal faced a similar ordeal at Lulu Mall Hyderabad while leaving a song event related to her upcoming film The Raja Saab. During that incident, she was reportedly manhandled in the crowd, leading to strong backlash online. Nidhhi later criticised the event organisers for failing to ensure her safety.

With repeated incidents of this nature, netizens are questioning whether celebrities are entitled to even basic privacy and security at public events. Many have warned that admiration should not cross boundaries, stressing that fan enthusiasm turning into mob behaviour is both dangerous and unacceptable.