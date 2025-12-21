Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 Finale: Who Will Win — Tanuja or Kalyan?

The much-awaited moment has arrived as the 100-day-long journey of the Bigg Boss house is about to conclude. Final voting officially closed yesterday, setting the stage for a thrilling grand finale. The biggest question on everyone’s mind now is — will a commoner win the title, or will Tanuja create history by becoming the lady winner of the season? Let’s take a closer look at what online polls and voting trends suggest.

Top 5 Finalists of the Season

When Telugu Bigg Boss Season 9 began, many viewers felt there was no clear “winner material” among the contestants. However, as the weeks passed, the game took unexpected turns.

Tanuja gradually emerged as a strong contender by showcasing raw emotions and playing the game with determination. Comedian Emmanuel impressed audiences by balancing humor with solid task performances. Meanwhile, fans believe that if commoner Kalyan wins the trophy, the victory would feel truly special.

Demon Pawan, who stayed under the radar for a while due to conflicts with Ritu, regained attention during the final week by displaying his talent. However, many feel it may not be enough to secure the title. Sanjana, known for creating content even in low-scope situations, secured her place in the finals but is expected to finish in the fifth position.

Massive Fan Support and Record Voting

Each finalist brought a unique playing style to the house, and their fans matched that energy outside. Missed calls and Hotstar voting went into overdrive, with social media buzzing about record-breaking voting numbers this season — reportedly higher than previous editions.

Throughout the week, Sanjana consistently remained at the bottom of the voting charts. The third and fourth positions kept fluctuating, especially after Pawan’s sudden surge in popularity pushed Emmanuel down temporarily. However, weekend trends suggest Emmanuel regained momentum.

A Tight Race Between Tanuja and Kalyan

The real battle for the trophy appears to be between Tanuja and Kalyan. Voting margins between the two are said to be extremely narrow. While Tanuja dominated early voting rounds, Kalyan reportedly gained rapid momentum later, making the outcome unpredictable.

Interestingly, unlike past seasons where rivalry between the winner and runner-up was common, this season stands out. Both finalists maintained a friendly bond, supporting each other without bitterness.

Social Media Wars and Final Predictions

While the contestants maintained harmony, their fan bases clashed fiercely online. During the final week, a few celebrities also made negative remarks about Tanuja, which may have impacted her chances slightly. Several polls now indicate Kalyan as the probable winner, while a handful still predict Tanuja’s victory.

Anything Can Happen in the Bigg Boss House

With Kalyan reportedly racing ahead at bullet speed in the final voting phase, viewers are eagerly waiting to see if he will lift the trophy or if Tanuja will fulfill her dream of winning the title. One thing is certain — in the Bigg Boss house, surprises are always possible, and calculations can change overnight.

The answer will be revealed at the grand finale. Until then, the suspense continues!

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