Rajasthan School Winter Holiday 2025-26 Dates; Check here!

As the winter season sets in, students in Rajasthan are gearing up for a well-deserved break. The Rajasthan School Winter Vacation 2025-26 is scheduled to begin on December 25, 2025, and will continue until January 5, 2026, giving students a 12-day break from their academic pursuits.¹ ² ³

Holiday Schedule for December 2025

Here's a rundown of the holidays in December 2025:

December 19 (Friday): State-level Teachers' Conference

December 20 (Saturday): State-level Teachers' Conference

December 21 (Sunday): Regular weekly holiday

December 25 (Thursday): Christmas

December 27 (Saturday): Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti

Students will enjoy three consecutive holidays from December 19 to 21, 2025, thanks to the Teachers' Conference and the regular Sunday holiday. This extended weekend will give students ample time to relax, recharge, and spend quality time with their loved ones.⁴

Christmas and Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti Holidays

Christmas will be observed on December 25, 2025, and schools will remain closed, allowing students to participate in festive activities and family gatherings. Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, celebrated on December 27, 2025, is another significant holiday, honoring the tenth Sikh Guru's teachings and contributions to Indian history.

Which Schools Will Observe the Winter Vacation?

The winter vacation schedule applies to:

Government schools under the Rajasthan Education Department

Private and government-aided schools

Schools affiliated with CBSE, ICSE, and other boards (as per board guidelines)

Tips for Students and Parents

Make the most of this break by:

Revising studies and preparing for upcoming exams

Engaging in indoor activities or short trips

Participating in festive celebrations and family gatherings

Schools will reopen on January 6, 2026. Stay updated with official announcements and school notices for any changes to the holiday schedule.

Also read: Christmas Holidays 2025: Up to 8 Days School Holidays for AP and Telangana