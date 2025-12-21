Bank Holiday Tomorrow: December 22, 2025 - Banks Open or Closed?

Customers planning to visit banks on Monday, December 22 can do so without worry, as banks across India will remain open tomorrow. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, December 22 is a regular working day, with no national, regional, or festival-related bank holiday scheduled.

No Bank Holiday on December 22

December 22 falls on a Monday, and there are no major festivals, observances, or special occasions listed for the day. As a result, public sector banks, private banks, cooperative banks, and regional rural banks are expected to function normally, following standard working hours.

State-wise Bank Holiday Status

As of now, no state has officially declared a bank holiday on December 22. There are no notifications regarding state-specific holidays for banks on this date. However, customers are always advised to check with their local bank branch in case of any last-minute regional announcements or local administrative orders.

What Customers Can Do Tomorrow

With banks operating as usual, customers can:

Visit branches for over-the-counter services

Complete cheque-related work

Access loan, deposit, and account-related services

Use online banking, mobile apps, and ATM services without interruption

Conclusion

To sum up, December 22 is not a bank holiday, and banks across India are set to operate normally. Customers can plan their banking activities accordingly, without any concern about closures.

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