Bathukamma Festival 2025 Dates: When Does It Start and End in Telangana?

Bathukamma is a colorful and festive celebration observed in the state of Telangana, wherein nature's beauty is worshipped, and flowers are sacred. It is a nine-day festival in honor of Goddess Parvati (referred to as Gauri Devi), which is accompanied by worship, music, and social gatherings. It is a time of celebration for many, when not only the divine is worshipped but also the spirit of life, family, and society. Let us have a look at the Bathukamma Festival 2025 dates and get into the rich cultural heritage that makes this festival one of the most looked-forward-to events in Telangana.

Bathukamma Festival 2025: Start and End Dates in Telangana

Bathukamma is intricately part of the Telangana culture. The festival represents the harmony, custom, and nature-loving ethos of Telangana. It commences with Engipula Bathukamma on Mahalaya Amavasya day, which is September 21, 2025, this year. The festival goes on for nine days with the Saddula Bathukamma being its grand finale.

The principal celebrations will be held from September 21 through to September 30, 2025. The third tithi will last for two days (September 24 and 25). Saddula Bathukamma will be the last day with families gathering for a final time of celebration of happiness, unity, and worship.

Bathukamma Festival Dates 2025

September 21: Engili Pula Bathukamma

September 22: Atukula Bathukamma

September 23: Muddapappu Bathukamma

September 24: Nane Riyasa Bathukamma

September 25: Atla Bathukamma

September 26: Aligina Bathukamma

September 27: Neem Bathukamma

September 28: Venna Muddala Bathukamma

September 29-30: Saddula Bathukamma (because of prolonged tithi)

The Rituals and Traditions of Bathukamma

At its core, Bathukamma is a flower festival. The focal point of the celebrations is the Gouramma, which symbolizes Goddess Gauri (Parvati). Women prepare nine varieties of flowers, such as gunugu, pumpkin, tangedu, katla, and sitajada, in the form of an upright column, upon which the Gouramma is placed at the top. The pumpkin flower is normally considered the holy Gouramma, for which a tiny idol of the goddess made of turmeric is kept on the side.

For nine days, the women sing typical Bathukamma songs in honor of the goddess and seeking prosperity and health at a common place in the village. The festival concludes with Saddula Bathukamma, where the women submerge the decorated flower arrangements into nearby water sources such as lakes or ponds, representing the return of the goddess to the heavens.

The Spirit of Bathukamma

During the festival, Bathukamma is not merely a religious festival; it personifies the essence of oneness, cultural heritage, and respect for nature. The colorful festivities in rural villages brim with life, as families and groups of people gather to celebrate and relish the same. At the latter part of the festival, it's traditional that family members—particularly siblings and relatives—get together and celebrate the Saddula Bathukamma festival. It's also the time for exchange of sweets, prayers, and distribution of Makka Sattu (sweet dish) as Prasad to all the participants.

The Mythological Background of Bathukamma

There are a few stories about the origin of the Bathukamma festival. One of them tells us about a king named Dharmangadhudu who had more than 100 sons. Following the death of the king, his wife, grieved beyond hope, prayed for Goddess Lakshmi to be born. Answering her prayer, the goddess was born to the king and queen. It is said that sages who came to the king's palace to bless the new goddess uttered the words, "You are Bathukamma forever," initiating the divine origin of the festival.

The Bathukamma Festival: A Celebration of Nature and Culture

The spirit of Bathukamma is its identification with nature and earth. The community celebrates the season of plenty and natural beauty, where flowers symbolize the divine touch of the goddess. Bathukamma personifies the cultural traditions of Telangana, creating a festive environment of happiness, harmony, and worship of family and the divine.

As Bathukamma 2025 draws near, the state of Telangana is ready to dip itself again into this grand festival that celebrates tradition, nature, and the goddess. It's a day to rejoice not just in the ties of family but also in the unbreakable bond with the earth and all its natural splendor.

Let us accept this cultural heritage, await the grand festivities, and become a part of this journey of devotion, bliss, and harmony.

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