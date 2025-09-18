UAE National Day 2025 on Dec 2 and Dec 3: Four or Five-Day Long Holiday Weekend

The United Arab Emirates is gearing up for one of its most elaborate National Day commemorations yet, with the Cabinet confirming December 2 and 3, 2025, as official public holidays. The two-day break, falling on Tuesday and Wednesday, may expand into a four- or even five-day weekend if Monday, December 1, is also declared a holiday—an announcement widely anticipated in line with past practice.

Long Weekend on the Cards

If granted, the extended holiday will boost both leisure and economic activity across the country. Families are expected to use the break for domestic travel, cultural outings, and short getaways, while businesses in hospitality, retail, and tourism are preparing for a surge in demand.

Festivities Across All Seven Emirates

This year’s 54th National Day—also known as Eid Al Etihad or the Festival of the Union—promises a sweeping blend of tradition and technology. Highlights include:

Fireworks and Drone Shows at Abu Dhabi Corniche, Yas Island, and Dubai Festival City.

Heritage Programs with traditional music, dance, and poetry in cultural villages.

Live Concerts featuring Emirati and international artists.

Family Zones at Global Village, Hatta, Sharjah’s Al Majaz Waterfront, Quranic Park, and The Outlet Village Mall.

Public transport services are set to extend operating hours, and authorities are deploying special safety and traffic measures to manage the influx at celebration venues.

Grand Ceremony Yet to Be Revealed

The centrepiece of the celebrations will be an official state ceremony on December 2, attended by the UAE’s leadership. The venue remains under wraps but is expected to mirror the cultural significance of last year’s showcase at Jebel Hafeet in Al Ain. Preparations began formally on Union Pledge Day, symbolising the spirit of nationwide unity.

Beyond Festivities: Cultural and Economic Impact

National Day is not only a commemoration of the UAE’s founding in 1971 but also a reflection of its journey into a global hub for innovation, commerce, and cultural exchange. Organisers stress inclusivity, with both Emiratis and expatriates invited to take part in the celebrations.

Economically, the holiday is forecast to deliver a major boost to domestic tourism, retail, and hospitality. Travel agencies are already reporting increased demand for short trips, while hotels and malls expect record footfall.

As anticipation builds, all eyes are on whether December 1 will be officially declared a holiday—potentially giving residents a rare five-day weekend to mark the 54th Eid Al Etihad.