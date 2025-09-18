Meta Ray Ban Display Glasses: Zuckerberg Left Red-Faced As Live Demo Fails Twice!

Meta’s big launch of its new AI-powered smart glasses didn’t quite go as planned, with multiple glitches during the live demo quickly going viral online.

At the annual Meta Connect developers’ conference, CEO Mark Zuckerberg introduced the Meta AI smart glasses, created in collaboration with Ray-Ban and Oakley. While the product promises futuristic AI features, the on-stage mishaps stole the spotlight.

Cooking Demo Goes Wrong

In the first demo, Zuckerberg connected food creator Jack Mancuso to the stage via the Ray-Ban Meta glasses. Mancuso asked the glasses for step-by-step help making a Korean-inspired steak sauce. But instead of guiding him properly, the AI kept jumping ahead with instructions like, “You’ve already combined the base ingredients, so now grate the pear.”

Despite Mancuso’s repeated attempts to redirect it, the system refused to cooperate. He brushed it off as a WiFi issue, while Zuckerberg joked: “The irony of the whole thing is you spend years making technology and then the WiFi on the day catches you.” The audience cheered to lighten the moment.

Video Call Demo Fails Too

In another hiccup, Zuckerberg tried showing off the Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses paired with a neural wristband for hands-free control. He attempted to start a live video call with Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth, but the call wouldn’t connect despite repeated hand gestures.

Eventually, Bosworth joined him on stage, joking: “This WiFi is brutal.” A slightly embarrassed Zuckerberg added: “You practice these things like 100 times, and then you never know what’s going to happen.”

Meta Ray-Ban Display Glasses: Price & Availability

The new smart glasses will launch in the US on September 30, starting at $799, before rolling out in the UK, France, Italy, and Canada in early 2026.

For India, prices haven’t been announced, but they are expected to fall between ₹75,000 and ₹95,000, with a launch likely by late 2025 or early 2026.

The glasses work with Android and iPhones via Bluetooth and support messaging, video calls, live captions, translations, walking directions, music controls, and even act as a viewfinder for photos and videos across WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram.

Oakley Sport Smart Glasses Also Announced

Alongside the display glasses, Meta unveiled the Oakley Meta Vanguard, a sport-focused model without a display. With a wraparound design, central camera, microphones, and speakers, they’re built for fitness enthusiasts. Weighing 66g, they feature swappable lenses, water resistance, nine-hour battery life, and adjustable nose pads for a secure fit.

feeling really bad for the Meta OS team https://t.co/gkcXeaje7Y pic.twitter.com/RYjNcFs83a — near (@nearcyan) September 18, 2025