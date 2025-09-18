Makers of Vijay Antony's 'Sakthi Thirumagan' release sneak peek ahead of film's release

Chennai, Sep 18 (IANS) The makers of director Arun Prabhu's eagerly awaited neo political thriller, 'Sakthi Thirumagan', featuring actor Vijay Antony in the lead, on Thursday released a sneak peek of the film.

Actor Vijay Antony, who plays the lead in the film, took to his X timeline to share the link to the sneak peek video of the film. He wrote, "Sneak Peek of #ShakthiThirumagan. Releasing worldwide tomorrow. #VA25"

The sneak peek video shows events that happen in the year 1989. A senior police officer arrives in what appears to be a rural part of the state. The subordinate cops who take him to the crime scene inform him that it has been a couple of hours since the "incident" has occurred. Before long, we get to learn what the incident is. A young tribal woman is found hanging from the ceiling. Beside her is a new born baby. The investigating officer realises that there are big shots involved and calls one rich and powerful businessman, who offers him a big promotion in return for sweeping the case under the carpet. The investigating officer asks a constable to leave a child in what appears to be a waste dump...

It may be recalled that the Censor Board has already cleared the film for release with an U/A certificate. It may be recalled that actor Vijay Antony had clarified in an event earlier that the politics his film would showcase would be universal.

Vijay Antony had said, "The politics spoken in Sakthi Thirumagan will be universal. It is not confined to any particular party or nation. This is politics that happens all around the world. I have no plans to come to politics. I have done political films before this like Kodiyil Oruvan and Yeman. Sakthi Thirumagan will have full time politics and this will be from the viewpoint of director Arun. This is a dimension of politics that you wouldn't have seen before."

Both actor Vijay Antony and the film's director Arun Prabhu have said that the film will talk people's politics and that it will be something that people can relate to.

Sakthi Thirumagan has triggered huge interest among audiences and fans for a number of reasons. The first is that the film has been directed by Arun Prabhu. Both of Arun’s previous films ‘Aruvi’ and ‘Vaazhl’ were critically acclaimed. The other reason why the film has raised expectations is that this will be Vijay Antony’s 25th film.

A teaser that had been released by the makers earlier has led to audiences gaining the impression that the film will be a gripping thriller that is likely to have audiences on the edge of their seats for the most part.

The teaser begins with the birth of a child. It is soon followed by a number of characters raving about the biggest scam of the nation. As politicians, bureaucrats, cops and the public wonder who is behind this scam, they realise that they are in the dark and that a man named Kittu is behind it...

Shakthi Thirumagan has been produced by Vijay Antony Film Corporation and features a musical score by Vijay Antony. The film has an ensemble cast that includes Vijay Antony, Vaagai Chandrasekar, Sunil Kripalani, Cell Murugan, Trupthi Ravindra, Kiran, Rini Bot, Riya Jithu and Master Keshav among others. Shelley Calist is handling the cinematography, and Raymond Derrick Crasta is the editor of the film.

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