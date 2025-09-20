Bank Holiday in Telangana on September 22 for Bathukamma Festival

Banks in Telangana will remain closed on Monday, September 22, 2025, to mark the beginning of the state’s most vibrant cultural celebration – Bathukamma.

Bathukamma, also known as the “festival of flowers,” is celebrated widely across Telangana with women arranging colorful seasonal flowers in a unique floral stack, singing traditional songs, and performing rituals. The first day of the festival is considered highly significant, and as part of the observance, banks across the state will not be operating on this day.

Customers in Telangana are advised to plan their banking activities in advance, as cash deposits, cheque clearances, and other branch-related work will not be available on September 22. However, online and digital banking services will continue to function as usual.

In addition to this regional holiday, banks across India will also remain closed later in the week on September 27 (Fourth Saturday) and September 28 (Sunday) as per the RBI bank holiday calendar.