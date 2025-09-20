Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Week 2 Elimination: Maneesh Rumored To Be Evicted Out of The House?

The second week of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has been filled with drama, shifting alliances, and heated debates inside the house. As the weekend approaches, the focus has turned to the elimination round, with fans eagerly speculating about who will be shown the exit door by host Akkineni Nagarjuna.

Initially, Priya Shetty was widely tipped to be the contestant in danger after receiving a low percentage of votes during the early polls. However, the tide seems to have shifted as multiple names entered the elimination chatter, including Harita Harish, known in the house as Maskman, Maneesh, and Flora Saini.

Now, the latest buzz suggests that Maneesh could be the one to exit this week. Reports indicate that Maneesh has secured the least percentage of votes among the nominated contestants, making him the likely candidate for elimination. If confirmed, this would mark a surprising turn, as Maneesh had managed to stay in the spotlight with his interactions and game play in the initial days.

The speculations have kept fans on edge, with social media discussions intensifying over whether Maneesh truly deserves to leave at this stage. Some argue that he has not contributed enough to the game, while others believe he had the potential to grow in the coming weeks.

With Akkineni Nagarjuna set to make the official announcement in the weekend episode, all eyes are on how the elimination will impact the dynamics inside the house. For now, Maneesh’s fate hangs in the balance as Bigg Boss Telugu 9 gears up for another emotional eviction moment.