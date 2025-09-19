Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Week 2 Elimination: Priya Shetty in Danger Zone; What About Others?

Week 2 of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has produced tense moments inside the house and a scrambling vote race outside it. After the nominations and the paint task drama, several contestants landed in the danger zone and viewers are now watching the live voting trends closely to see who will leave this weekend. The second week nominations saw Priya Shetty among those called out during the process, after she publicly nominated Bharani and engaged in heated exchanges with other housemates.

Multiple entertainment portals tracking viewer polls and unofficial vote trackers currently list Priya Shetty, Manish Maryada and Harish as the bottom contenders this week, placing them in the immediate danger zone. Industry outlets covering the show say the competition for votes has been tight, and social chatter points to Priya and Manish as the two most vulnerable.

Unofficial vote trackers that compile polling data from fan communities and live vote monitors put Priya on the lowest share in the current snapshot. One tracker shows vote percentages with Priya around 6.5 percent, Manish and Harish slightly higher, making Priya the most likely candidate to be eliminated if current trends hold through final counting. These percentages come from independent tracking pages and fan polls rather than official broadcaster releases, so they offer a directional read rather than a definitive result.

Last week’s surprise exit of Shrasti Varma underlined how volatile weekend eliminations can be, with audience sentiment shifting fast based on in-house behaviour, task performance and post-nomination campaigning. That volatility is working against contestants who have smaller or less mobilised fanbases.

If Priya is voted out, insiders say it will reflect the current voting mobilisation more than a single incident, although her recent confrontations and lower visibility in the fan vote drive are likely factors. Fans and supporters still have time to change the outcome by voting through the show’s official channels. Final confirmation of who exits will come during the weekend episode and via the show’s official announcement.