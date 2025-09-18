Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Rumours: Demon Pavan Next Captain Amid Suman Shetty Controversy?

Bigg Boss 9 is heating up and one contestant who has firmly taken the spotlight is Demon Pavan. From his rising chances of becoming the next house captain to his rumored closeness with Rithu Chowdary, Pavan is keeping audiences glued to their screens.

After Sanjjana Galrani’s stint as captain, whispers inside the house suggest that Pavan could be next in line. His growing influence among contestants has only added weight to the speculation. Fans are already debating whether his leadership style would bring discipline or more drama to the house.

Pavan has also sparked chatter with his playful yet intriguing bond with Rithu Chowdary. Viewers were quick to notice when he donned a green T-shirt and openly admitted it was “just for her,” fueling rumors of a budding love saga inside the house. This lighter side of Pavan has caught the attention of fans who are curious about where this equation will lead.

However, not everything has been rosy for him. Pavan courted controversy when he pushed fellow contestant Suman Shetty during a task, seemingly unfazed by the incident or its aftermath. His unapologetic stance has divided opinion, with some calling it aggressive gameplay while others see it as a lack of sportsmanship.

With romance, controversy, and captaincy all tied to his name, Demon Pavan has quickly become one of the most talked-about contestants this season. Whether he emerges as the next captain or stirs up more drama, one thing is certain: Pavan is at the heart of the Bigg Boss 9 conversation.