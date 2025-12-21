Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Winner, Runner-up: Kalyan Padala, Tanuja, Demon Pawan, Sanjana or Emanuel?

The curtain is set to fall on Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9, with the much-awaited grand finale airing tonight. After nearly four months of drama, rivalries, emotional highs, and fan-fuelled voting battles, the season is down to its final five contenders — Kalyan Padala, Pavan, Sanjjanaa Galrani, Thanuja Puttaswamy, and Emmanuel.

Host Nagarjuna will announce the winner during the live finale, which promises grand performances, emotional moments, and a star-studded celebration. Ahead of the final showdown, Nagarjuna described the season as a historic success, proudly calling it the No.1 show in the country.

Finale Buzz: Who Has the Edge?

As voting trends and online chatter intensify, Kalyan Padala continues to dominate predictions across platforms, with many polls projecting him as the frontrunner. Thanuja Puttaswamy, however, has witnessed a strong surge of support in recent days, making her a serious challenger for the trophy. With public voting known for last-minute twists, the final outcome remains wide open.

Injury Reports Add Suspense

Just days before the finale, reports surfaced claiming Kalyan Padala suffered a head injury during a task, sparking concern among fans. While the news created a brief panic online, the show’s makers have not issued any official statement confirming the severity or impact of the incident.

What’s at Stake?

The winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 will take home:

₹50 lakh cash prize

Winner’s trophy

Massive recognition and fan following

Traditionally, the finale may also feature the “cash bag” twist, where finalists are offered money to voluntarily exit the race — a moment that often reshapes the finale narrative.

Star Power at the Finale

Adding to the excitement, reports suggest megastar Chiranjeevi will appear as a special guest, making the finale an even bigger television spectacle.

How the Winner Is Decided

The final verdict rests entirely in the hands of the audience. Voting lines were open from December 14 to December 19 through:

Missed calls on assigned numbers

Digital voting via the Jio Hotstar app

Votes from both methods are consolidated to determine the final rankings.

Meet the Finalists

Kalyan Padala: A commoner entry who rose steadily to become the season’s most consistent performer and first finalist.

Thanuja Puttaswamy: Popular TV actress with a strong fan base and emotional connect.

Pavan: Known for resilience and steady gameplay.

Sanjjanaa Galrani: A high-profile contestant who brought star value and controversy.

Emmanuel: Earned appreciation for composure and strategic thinking.

When & Where to Watch

TV: Star Maa

Streaming: Jio Hotstar

Time: From 7:00 PM onwards

As the final votes are locked and the house lights dim for the last time, all eyes are on Nagarjuna’s announcement. Will predictions come true, or will Bigg Boss Telugu 9 deliver one final surprise? Stay tuned.