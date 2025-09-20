Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Nagarjuna Strips Demon Pavan of Captaincy, Slams Rithu Chowdary

The upcoming weekend episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 promises high drama as the latest promo has left fans buzzing. In the visuals, Demon Pavan, who was controversially named captain of the house this week, has now been stripped of his captaincy by host Nagarjuna Akkineni.

The highlight of the promo shows Nagarjuna confronting the housemates over the manner in which Pavan secured the captaincy. Allegations of manipulation and strategy influenced by Rithu Chowdary came to light, sparking heated discussions. Nagarjuna then turned to the contestants and sought their opinion through a house vote, ultimately leading to Pavan losing his captaincy.

Equally striking was Nagarjuna’s strong feedback to Rithu Chowdary. The promo hints at the host questioning her behavior during the week, especially her involvement in Pavan’s rise to captain. Rithu’s growing closeness with Pavan has been a talking point both inside and outside the house, with fans speculating on the nature of their equation. Nagarjuna’s remarks, combined with the reactions of fellow housemates, suggest that her gameplay is now under serious scrutiny.

The double blow of Pavan’s captaincy being revoked and Rithu receiving criticism has stirred debates among viewers. Many fans are already speculating about how these developments will impact the dynamics of the house going forward. Will Pavan bounce back after this setback? And will Rithu manage to defend her game strategy under increasing pressure?

With the promo raising more questions than answers, anticipation for the weekend episode is sky-high. If the teaser is anything to go by, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is about to deliver yet another fiery round of drama, confrontations, and shifting alliances.